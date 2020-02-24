South Africa

Arrest warrant for Julius Malema after missing court on firearm charge

By ASANDA NINI - 24 February 2020 - 10:58
An arrest warrant has been issued EFF leader Julius Malema for failing to appear in court.
An arrest warrant has been issued EFF leader Julius Malema for failing to appear in court.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

A warrant of arrest has been issued for firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema after he failed to appear at the East London magistrate's court on Monday, DispatchLIVE reports.

Malema and co-accused security official Gerhardus Adriaan Snyman were meant to appear in court in relation to charges that emanate from Malema's alleged discharging of a firearm in public during his party's fifth anniversary rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

The warrant for both accused will, however, not be effected until their next court appearance on May 8.

ANC's Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife over abuse claims

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo on Friday apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife over his “insensitive” abuse claims made in parliament
News
3 days ago

'I am nurturing three boys to become gentlemen,' Mantoa Malema tells Cyril Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema's wife, Mantoa, on Friday accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa's apology for the allegation by  ANC MP Boy Mamabolo that she ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X