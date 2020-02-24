Armed gang makes off with jewellery after shoot-out at East Rand Mall

A gang of eight carried out a brazen midday jewellery heist at East Rand Mall in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Monday.

The gang arrived at the mall armed with rifles and handguns, said SAPS spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo. They held a security guard at gunpoint and took him as a hostage to a jewellery store in the mall.

“They forcefully gained entry and held the staff at gunpoint. They then took an undisclosed amount of jewellery,” said Masondo.

Police officers and security guards at the mall went to the scene and a shoot-out ensued between them and the gang.