MP Judith Tshabalala unharmed after hijacking ordeal

“She was left unharmed somewhere in Alberton. I have not been able to reach her but she is safe,” Mkhondo said.

Mkhondo said he could not give a clear indication of what happened as he was only going to visit her at about 3pm.

“We will be able to give more details later today, but she is OK,” he said.

The MP was reportedly driving a Range Rover Evoque when hijacked.