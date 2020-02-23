South Africa

Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards

By Staff Reporter - 23 February 2020 - 10:56
The recall is only related to 400g tins of Pilchards in Tomato Sauce. Stock photo.
The recall is only related to 400g tins of Pilchards in Tomato Sauce. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Angel Luis Simon Martin

Customers who have recently purchased canned Pilchards in Tomato Sauce in 400g tins under the Shoprite, Checkers and OK house brands have been urged to return them for a refund.

West Point Processors, which supplies the house brand products, announced a recall on Saturday, citing a “canning deficiency” that may make the product “unfit for human consumption”.

“Because consumer safety is our top priority, we wish to recall some Pilchards in Tomato Sauce products,” the company said in a statement.

“The recall is only related to the 400g Pilchards in Tomato Sauce products which have the specific batch codes starting with ZST2 and ZSC2.

“There is a small possibility that some tins may have a canning deficiency which could make the product unfit for consumption. We are working to identify the issue and ensure that our product meets the high standard our consumers rightly expect from us.”

Hepatitis E in pork products sparks warning to Cape Town consumers

Scientists have warned consumers to thoroughly cook meat from pigs after finding the hepatitis E virus in pork sold in Cape Town.
News
6 months ago

Most of the stock that may contain deficient cans has been isolated in the manufacturer’s factory, in retail distribution centres across the country and removed from sale in stores.

However, it is possible that consumers may recently have purchased an affected tin. The affected brands are Cape Point and Saldanha as well as Shoprite Ritebrand, Checkers Housebrand, U-brand and OK Housebrand.

“Products with the above-mentioned codes must be returned to the supermarket where it was purchased for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the company.

Shoprite and Checkers told customers on social media that they had swiftly reacted to West Point Processors' recall notice.

Listeriosis linked firm sued for lack of hygiene

Listeria victims welcome action
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X