Manufacturer recalls 'unfit for consumption' 400g tins of Pilchards

Customers who have recently purchased canned Pilchards in Tomato Sauce in 400g tins under the Shoprite, Checkers and OK house brands have been urged to return them for a refund.

West Point Processors, which supplies the house brand products, announced a recall on Saturday, citing a “canning deficiency” that may make the product “unfit for human consumption”.

“Because consumer safety is our top priority, we wish to recall some Pilchards in Tomato Sauce products,” the company said in a statement.

“The recall is only related to the 400g Pilchards in Tomato Sauce products which have the specific batch codes starting with ZST2 and ZSC2.

“There is a small possibility that some tins may have a canning deficiency which could make the product unfit for consumption. We are working to identify the issue and ensure that our product meets the high standard our consumers rightly expect from us.”