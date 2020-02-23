Lost hikers safely off Table Mountain after 20-hour rescue operation

Three hikers who got disorientated and lost were brought to safety off Table Mountain early on Sunday after a 20-hour-long rescue operation.

The trio, two men and a woman aged 51 and 28, started hiking up the mountain at 4.30am on Saturday but six hours later called for help.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) was activated after being told they had become disorientated by cloud cover that engulfed the top of the mountain.

A rough position of the hikers was determined after they were asked to take photographs of their surroundings and forward them to an incident commander.

A command centre was set up at the lower cableway station and a rescue team set off.