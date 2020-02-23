Award-winning Free State woman farmer survives brutal attack

A woman has survived a terrifying ordeal after three armed men broke into her home and forced her do a money transaction before threatening to rape and kill her on Saturday evening.

The incident took place on her farm in Rosemead, just outside Bloemfontein.

Mimie Jacobs, recipient of the Free State Female Farmer of the Year Award from the department of agriculture in 2016, was in hospital receiving medical attention on Sunday. Jacobs is also a former president of the Free State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FSCCI).

The farmhouse floors were covered in blood after she was stabbed in the head by her attackers. Part of the knife snapped off, remaining embedded in her skull.

Her brother Graham said she was confused and unable to speak after the ordeal.