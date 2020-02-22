South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bab' Joseph Shabalala's funeral

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 22 February 2020 - 09:45

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa were among the masses who on Saturday came to bid Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala farewell.

The legendary Shabalala passed away last Tuesday at the Life Eugene Marais Hospital in Tshwane, at the age of 78, after a long illness.

Ramaphosa declared an official state funeral in honour of the Isicathamiya icon earlier this week. 

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir pays tribute to Joseph Shabalala

As fans, friends and family gather to pay their final respects to late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala, the world-renowned Ndlovu ...
Entertainment
5 hours ago

Darkness disrupts Shabalala's service

The memorial of the late iconic isicathamiya singer Joseph Shabalala ended abruptly yesterday, thanks to loadshedding.
News
1 day ago

Lively performances rise above low turnout at Shabalala's memorial

The groups performances came as a consolation for the event which also started two hours late.
Entertainment
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X