WATCH LIVE | Bab' Joseph Shabalala's funeral
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa were among the masses who on Saturday came to bid Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala farewell.
The legendary Shabalala passed away last Tuesday at the Life Eugene Marais Hospital in Tshwane, at the age of 78, after a long illness.
Ramaphosa declared an official state funeral in honour of the Isicathamiya icon earlier this week.
