Violent protests in PE over failure to relocate shack dwellers

Anger over disappointed expectations, empty promises and long delays in the relocation of residents from Vastrap informal settlement, northern Port Elizabeth, has led to over a week of protests and violent incidents.

On Friday morning, more than 100 residents blocked Stanford and William Slammert roads with burning tyres and rocks.

The housing protest had turned violent by Wednesday afternoon after Nelson Mandela Bay Mayco member for human settlements Andile Mfunda (ANC) failed to address residents.

Vastrap, established in 2009, is a congested settlement with over 1,000 shacks. Illegal electricity connections pose a serious hazard. Residents have been demanding to know when exactly the municipality will bring trucks to relocate them to the Jaagvlakte area, about a kilometre away.

Khaya Makalima, chairperson for the Vastrap residents, said: “We visited him [Mfunda] in Pleinhuise and warned him that the residents are angry and fed up with his empty promises. We told him that they are going to burn tyres like they did last year in December. But he ignored our warning and said they can burn tyres.”

Makalima claims that after the December protest, Mfunda had promised them that they would be relocated to Jaagvlakte and that he would send officials to pre-screen them for the housing beneficiaries’ list.