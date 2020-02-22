President Cyril Ramaphosa to nominate music icon Joseph Shabalala for Order of Ikhamanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa will personally nominate Joseph Shabalala for the National Order of Ikhamanga in gold.

Ramaphosa made this announcement at the music icon's funeral in Ladysmith on Saturday.

The order is bestowed for excellence in arts, culture, music, literature and journalism. Gold is the highest grade for the order.

“I am going to be nominating ubaba Joseph Shabalala himself to be awarded the National Order of Ikhamanga in gold. If there is anyone who deserves it richly it is ubaba.”

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which Shabalala founded, has already been awarded the accolade in silver.

Ramaphosa said Shabalala's music promoted harmony, love and mutual tolerance.