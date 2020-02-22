PE police seek help to identify woman found dead with stab wounds in salt pans

“She was wearing a black pump shoe while the other shoe was in the water. There was an olive green cloth/scarf wrapped around her neck. She had multiple stab wounds and bruises to her body.

“The identity of the young woman is unknown at this stage,” police said.

“A case of murder has been opened. Anyone who can assist police in their investigation or may be able to identify the woman is asked to contact Detective Captain Henk Rall at SAPS Algoa Park on 064 085 7476 or 041 4011061 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” police added.