Dignitaries gather to bid farewell to 'humble crusader of peace' Joseph Shabalala

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other SA political and musical heavyweights have gathered in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, to bid farewell to music icon Joseph Shabalala.

Shabalala, founder of the Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died last week at the age of 78. He will be laid to rest in his hometown on Saturday.

Dignitaries including deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, union leader Zwelinzima Vavi, police minister Bheki Cele, music icon Lebo M and Ramaphosa gathered at the Ladysmith Indoor Sports Centre to bid farewell to Shabalala.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala hailed Shabalala as a great cultural ambassador of peace when he delivered the opening remarks at the well-attended state funeral for the music legend.