South Africa

Another Fort Hare student killed

By Sino Majangaza - 22 February 2020 - 14:42
Alice Police have opened a case of murder after the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man on Saturday.
Alice Police have opened a case of murder after the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man on Saturday.
Image: Rod Bally

A 30-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Alice in the early hours of Saturday has been identified as a University of Fort Hare student.

This means two UFH students have died in the past two weeks, reports DispatchLIVE.

At least 10 UFH students died last year. The student was a witness in the murder of another University of Fort Hare student, Yonela Boli, who was also stabbed to death on February 8.

The student died at Victoria Hospital in Alice.

Husband succumbs to injuries after wife sets him alight

Thandikhaya Nkohliso, who was set alight by his wife at their home in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape, succumbed to his injuries on Monday at Dora Nginza ...
News
1 week ago

In a letter addressed to the university’s dean of students Malinge Gqeba, head of security Mfundo Paliso wrote, “It is with regret that I must inform you of the death of our student who was a friend to the late Yonela Boli.”

Gqeba confirmed receiving a report about the student's death. He died on the day of Boli's burial.  Boli was buried at Seplan village in Cala on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the deceased was walking with friends in High Street in Alice when he was allegedly stabbed with a knife in the upper body by an unidentified person.

“He was treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital afterwards, where he succumbed to his wound upon arrival,” he said.

UKZN student 'confesses' to killing his 'zombie' friend

A 25-year-old University of KwaZulu-Natal student has apparently confessed to killing his friend who he described as "a zombie that blocked his ...
News
4 months ago

Fight leaves University of Fort Hare student dead - the 8th killed this year

Another University of Fort Hare student has died on campus after he was apparently stabbed by a fellow student.
News
5 months ago

Fort Hare university's Alice campus shuts after 'dangerous' protests

The University of Fort Hare has suspended lectures on its Alice campus
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X