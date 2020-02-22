Another Fort Hare student killed

A 30-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Alice in the early hours of Saturday has been identified as a University of Fort Hare student.

This means two UFH students have died in the past two weeks, reports DispatchLIVE.

At least 10 UFH students died last year. The student was a witness in the murder of another University of Fort Hare student, Yonela Boli, who was also stabbed to death on February 8.

The student died at Victoria Hospital in Alice.