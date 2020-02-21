'No decision of this size could be done by one person': Dudu Myeni on Airbus

Dudu Myeni says she cannot understand why she is being held accountable individually for decisions made by the SAA board as a whole during her tenure as chairperson of the board.

Myeni is currently on trial at the high court in Pretoria after a delinquency application was brought by civil rights group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for alleged misconduct during her time running the airline.

Among other things, Myeni is accused of putting an end to a multibillion-rand transaction with Airbus to secure five aircraft that SAA would have used for international routes, but Myeni said this big decision could not rest with one person.

Outa’s legal representative Carol Steinberg put it to Myeni that even after the then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene had approved the deal in 2015, Myeni refused for the deal to be signed.

Steinberg read out a letter sent to Myeni in 2015, outlining the disastrous consequences if a decision was not taken.

Myeni agreed that she was aware of the consequences as outlined in the e-mail but said it was up to the board to sign and conclude the deal.