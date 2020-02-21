Millions in salaries wasted at VUT

A former chief financial officer of the troubled Vaal University of Technology was apparently paid more than R140,000 a month but he was only in the office for three days a week.

From September 2018 to July last year, Athol Rhoda was paid close to R1.5m, according to a report by independent assessors looking into the state of the university.

The independent assessors, Barney Pityana and Rocky Ralebipi-Simela, were appointed last year to investigate and advise the then minister of higher education on the state of leadership, governance and management at the university.

The investigators said Rhoda had a fixed-term contract for one month but he served a month-to-month contract from September 2018 at a salary of R146,542.00 per month.

"This, however, was amended by a letter dated April 30 2019 to a three-month renewable contract for the period of May-July 2019. It is common knowledge, however, that Rhoda worked for three days a week. He travelled weekly from his home in Cape Town at the university's expense, hired a car and was accommodated in Vanderbijlpark at the university's expense. The net effect of this is that it cost the university an enormous amount to hire Rhoda, and many of the perks were not provided for in the contract that was signed," read the report.