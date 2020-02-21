South Africa

Lesotho PM fails to appear for murder charge on medical grounds: aide

By AFP - 21 February 2020 - 11:24
Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane with his wife, Maesaiah Thabane, at the funeral of his first wife, Lipolelo Thabane. File photo
Image: SUPPLIED

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who was due to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife, failed to appear in court on Friday on medical grounds, an aide said.

"He is not attending court, he has gone for a medical check up in South Africa," his personal secretary Thabo Thakalekoala told AFP. 

