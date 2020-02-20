South Africa

Zuma played no role in my appointment at SAA - Dudu Myeni

By Isaac Mahlangu - 20 February 2020 - 10:50
Dudu Myeni
Dudu Myeni
Image: Gallo Images

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni told the North Gauteng High Court that former president Jacob Zuma played no role in her appointment on the board of the state owned airline.

Myeni is on the stand today in her defence in the Palace of Justice in Pretoria as OUTA and SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) want the court to declare her a delinquent director for the rest of her life for allegedly playing a role in plunging the national airliner into financial chaos during her six year term as board chairperson.

Myeni, who's evidence is being led by her lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi, told the court that Zuma only found out when her name was read out in a cabinet meeting as one of those recommended by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan to serve on the SAA's board.

There's allegations that Myeni got the position of SAA board chairperson due to her closeness to Zuma who was president of both the ANC and the country at the time. Myeni said she remembers speaking to Zuma, more than a decade ago, on matters related to the Jacob Zuma Foundation for which she's chairperson and was asked if her other name was Cynthia.

She said Zuma told her that she heard the name "Duduzile Cynthia Myeni" being read out during a cabinet meeting as one of the names recommended by Hogan to serve on SAA's board.

"That's how he (Zuma) got to know about my appointment. He had no contribution to my appointment at SAA," Myeni told the court.

Former employees of the SAA, including former executives, who've already taken the stand have blamed Myeni for some of the decisions which led to the airline losing millions in revenue. The matter is underway.

