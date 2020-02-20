NMU students released on R100 bail

Bosman read a portion of the May 3 2018 order which, among other things, says students may not barricade the entrance of the university and they may not conceal their identity unless for religious purposes that the university is notified of.

Prosecutor Shumeez Moodaley chose to not oppose bail, but he suggested an amount of R1,000.

In response, their lawyer Mpumelelo Nyoka submitted four affidavits for the accused students which Bosman accepted, whereby the students agreed to abide by the terms should they be granted bail.

Nyoka said: "We are grateful that the state decided to not oppose the bail... We cannot ask them to pay R1,000 when the struggle is about money."

Bosman subsequently lowered the amount to R100 each. She warned the students not to take part in any further protest action and to appear in court on April 23.

DA Students Organisation NMU chair Prince Sekere said the ruling was fair, as did EFF Student Command deputy secretary at the south campus, Mbasa Mvenene.

South African Students Congress (Sasco) branch chair Axole Xotyeni said they supported the students who had been arrested.