Homeless heap praise on M2 bridge

Fewer accidents and less noise are some of the "benefits" that homeless people living under the refurbished M2 in Johannesburg have noticed - a year after the motorway was closed for repairs.

But the drugs and hardships endured by these "residents" remain the same.

Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE visited one of the bridges this week, a year after writing about people living under the then unstable structures.

The refurbished motorway was reopened in November. It cost the city close to R160m to refurbish the highway, one of the city's main arteries linking the N3 and M1 with the city and western parts of Johannesburg.

Tebogo Mokoena, who has lived under the bridge for three years, said he never left his "home" while the repairs were under way. "I've been living here for three years. I come from the Free State. To be honest, I came here because of my unruly behaviour and drug addiction," Mokoena said as he prepared to inject himself with a mixture of powder and liquid.