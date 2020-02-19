Probe into HOD's false travel claims

A Limpopo head of department who is accused of submitting fraudulent travel claims has blamed his personal assistant for mistakenly confusing his vehicles when claiming payment.

Timothy Seroka, head of the public works department, stands accused of claiming R11,405.88 for several trips he took in June.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has accused Seroka of fraud by submitting claims that purported he had been driving a Mercedez- Benz ML 350, while he apparently used a VW Polo for the travels.

The union has called for Seroka's suspension pending disciplinary processes against him.

Seroka refused to comment yesterday, saying disciplinary proceeding was under way.

But in a letter he wrote to the chief financial officer of the department after receiving payment, Seroka said he had noticed that there was an error in his claims for official kilometres for the month of June.

"My PA Ms Rogers mistakenly did not split the various vehicles that I have used in June as per my instruction," he said.

"The unfortunate part was that I also didn't notice that error when signing hence this withdrawal.