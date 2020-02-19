MMC's call for JMPD chief David Tembe’s immediate suspension is incorrect: Mayor Makhubo

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has admitted that the order to suspended JMPD chief David Tembe “today” by his member of the mayoral committee for public safety (MMC) Mally Mokoena was premature.

Makhubo said Mokoena, although not incorrect to make the “plea” for Tembe’s suspension, she should have followed the correct processes which include affording him to explain why he should not be suspended.

Makhubo was reacting to a leaked audio clip, first reported on by SowetanLIVE, where Mokoena was heard giving an order to suspend Tembe during a meeting with JMPD officers.

The leaked audio is causing panic in the city with DA council member Michael Sun saying it points to political interference. In the audio clip, Mokoena is heard during a private conversation ordering her HOD William Mazibuko to “show your muscle and suspend Tembe today”.

Makhubo said the leaked audio was unfortunate and that the remarks by Mokoena were incorrect.

He however said it was not political interference as he strongly believed Mokoena was well within her rights to make such a call for his suspension while the city was investigating him.

Tembe is being investigated for alleged unlawful suspension of officers and also for grievances that have been laid by a number of JMPD officers.