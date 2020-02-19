Historical Moshoeshoe Walk ready for the epic march to Thaba Bosiu

The 2020 edition of annual Moshoeshoe Walk, which retraces the path Basotho King Moshoeshoe I walked as he led his people to the safety of Thabiso Bosiu natural fortress in the 19th century, takes place from March 11.

Launched in 2007, the three-day walk has over the years attracted massive interest and support from the rest of the SADC region and overseas. According to organisers, proceed from the walk's entry fee will benefit underprivileged children of Lesotho through the buying of school uniforms and other community development efforts.

Last year, nearly 750 participants, coming from Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa joined the people of Lesotho including the country's Queen Masenate and King Letsie III, in what is not only a walk of adventure, but an educational experience.

The Walk is approximately 116km, starting at Mekhoaneng in the Leribe district, ending at Thaba-Bosiu Cultural Village, in the Maseru district.

Walk organiser Thabo Maretlele said: “We aim to re-kindle the spirit of unity among Basotho as it is embodied in the legacy left by its founder Moshoeshoe I, and an opportunity to retrace all locations that are key to the history of the Basotho nation."