Historical Moshoeshoe Walk ready for the epic march to Thaba Bosiu
The 2020 edition of annual Moshoeshoe Walk, which retraces the path Basotho King Moshoeshoe I walked as he led his people to the safety of Thabiso Bosiu natural fortress in the 19th century, takes place from March 11.
Launched in 2007, the three-day walk has over the years attracted massive interest and support from the rest of the SADC region and overseas. According to organisers, proceed from the walk's entry fee will benefit underprivileged children of Lesotho through the buying of school uniforms and other community development efforts.
Last year, nearly 750 participants, coming from Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa joined the people of Lesotho including the country's Queen Masenate and King Letsie III, in what is not only a walk of adventure, but an educational experience.
The Walk is approximately 116km, starting at Mekhoaneng in the Leribe district, ending at Thaba-Bosiu Cultural Village, in the Maseru district.
Walk organiser Thabo Maretlele said: “We aim to re-kindle the spirit of unity among Basotho as it is embodied in the legacy left by its founder Moshoeshoe I, and an opportunity to retrace all locations that are key to the history of the Basotho nation."
In addition, the walk looks to reawaken a thirst for self-knowledge in African youth. One of the organisers spoke about the need for young, educated people to claim African stories, and take pride in lessons entrenched in historical events such as the Lifaqane War, in which King Moshoeshoe I united different tribes as he sought refuge from war, ending up in the fortress of the Thaba Bosiu mountain.
"Our generation is looking at rediscovering ourselves, in making an effort to know our history, and then say Africa, your time is now. There is no way we can keep going, and come up with innovative ideas, if we don't know who we are," the organiser said.
Tickets for the walk are available at Computicket. Further information on the event is available on +266 2231-4646 or moshoeshoe.walk@gmail.com.