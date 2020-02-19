Dossier slams rail safety agency

A human resources manager at the Rail Safety Regulator is acting as its legal head responsible for, among others, compliance with regulations.

This is one of several revelations contained in an explosive dossier sent to transport minister Fikile Mbalula last week.

The agency responsible for overseeing and enforcing rail safety told Sowetan yesterday the allegations in the document would be investigated.

The four-page dossier, addressed to Mbalula, the board and staff, was signed as being from a "Railway Safety Forum'' and stated that:

the legal executive bestowed with "policing" operator compliance to set standards and regulations is the same executive responsible for human resources. Both positions are held by Khaya Madlwabinga. These two functions, especially for a regulator, cannot be led with divided attention. Whilst this is the case, the safety of the nation when it comes to rail is also at stake as seen by the recent vandalism and occurrences that transpire time and time again;

top management is rotated in acting capacities to more than one function. Critical functions of the RSR are manned by restraint or ill-skilled individuals. This is demonstrated in the unbalanced execution of the RSR mandate, and;

the acting CEO [Tshepo Kgare] is now also attempting to create a position for her long-time friend and business partner Reginald Ntshingila to be an executive in the office of the CEO; a position that is also not in the structure. Ntshingila's wife was appointed directly, without interview, as Gauteng regional technical manager.