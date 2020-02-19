Dossier slams rail safety agency
A human resources manager at the Rail Safety Regulator is acting as its legal head responsible for, among others, compliance with regulations.
This is one of several revelations contained in an explosive dossier sent to transport minister Fikile Mbalula last week.
The agency responsible for overseeing and enforcing rail safety told Sowetan yesterday the allegations in the document would be investigated.
The four-page dossier, addressed to Mbalula, the board and staff, was signed as being from a "Railway Safety Forum'' and stated that:
the legal executive bestowed with "policing" operator compliance to set standards and regulations is the same executive responsible for human resources. Both positions are held by Khaya Madlwabinga. These two functions, especially for a regulator, cannot be led with divided attention. Whilst this is the case, the safety of the nation when it comes to rail is also at stake as seen by the recent vandalism and occurrences that transpire time and time again;
top management is rotated in acting capacities to more than one function. Critical functions of the RSR are manned by restraint or ill-skilled individuals. This is demonstrated in the unbalanced execution of the RSR mandate, and;
the acting CEO [Tshepo Kgare] is now also attempting to create a position for her long-time friend and business partner Reginald Ntshingila to be an executive in the office of the CEO; a position that is also not in the structure. Ntshingila's wife was appointed directly, without interview, as Gauteng regional technical manager.
The regulator admitted that its executive responsible for human resources was indeed acting as its legal executive responsible for regulatory matters, but denied Ntshingila's wife was appointed without going through an interview.
Spokesperson Madelein Williams said the board met yesterday and "also reflected on the anonymous allegations dated 13 February 2020", where it was decided the allegations would be investigated by its audit and risk committee in line with its policy on whistle-blowing and fraud and corruption prevention.
"The legal executive, however, provides legal support to the COO in this regard. Mr Madlwabinga, he is the executive: human resources, and due to his strong background in legal services, is acting in the capacity of legal executive. The position was vacated by an employee who resigned from the RSR; the position was advertised in the media recently."
The dossier also alleged an Audi A4 was being hired for the exclusive use of board chairperson Zethu Qunta, who apparently refuses to use cars used by other board members. "We do hire a car to fetch her from the airport whenever she comes for a board meeting."
The dossier was sent out just two days after a Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary goods train between Roodepoort and Horizon Station last Tuesday evening where one person died and others were injured.
Steve Harris of the United National Transport Union (Untu) yesterday said: "How can a human resources person act in such a position? With due respect, what does that person know about regulations."
But Universal Transport and Allied Workers Union's Craig Nte said they did not see anything wrong with people acting in vacant positions.
