Disaster management teams on high alert as Durban continues to be battered by rain

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has put disaster management teams on high alert as the city continues to be battered by heavy rain which started on Tuesday.

“The situation warrants that our disaster management teams must ready themselves to respond with speed in the event their services are required anywhere in the city. We are also calling upon the public to work with us by heeding our warnings. Everyone should be mindful that we are a city that is prone to disasters, largely caused by heavy rains,” said Kaunda.

On Tuesday, the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs sent out disaster management teams ahead of the rain.

According to the municipality, there is a 30% chance of downpours on Wednesday afternoon, with the wet weather expected to clear on Thursday.