14 pupils expelled after gang fight at Western Cape high school

Fourteen pupils have been expelled from a Western Cape high school after pupils sustained stab wounds and other injuries in a gang fight.

The provincial head of education, Brian Schreuder, said on Wednesday the pupils were among 132 expelled from Western Cape schools in 2019. Forty-one expulsions took place as a result of violence or assault.

The fight erupted allegedly as a result of gang rivalry within the community.

"What transpired was truly shocking,” Schreuder said in a statement.

The education department would not identify the school.

News reports in August said pupils were injured in a gang fight at Indwe Secondary School in Mossel Bay.

Photographs of the weapons used included pangas, knives and scissors, all referred to in Schreuder’s statement.