Women taxi drivers a hit on the road

When Lorraine Makhanya could not find a job as a public relations officer, she swallowed her pride and approached a taxi owner who gave her the job.

Makhanya, 29, obtained her degree in public relations in 2016 and struggled to find a job afterwards.

Born in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, Makhanya moved to Johannesburg in 2017 and saw more doors shut in her face than open. She then went to a taxi owner and asked for a job as a driver.

Now the mother of a six-month-old baby is making her mark in the industry and is loving it.

"Unlike many of my peers, I did not have any support and I realised being behind the wheel was the only way I would not starve in the big city," said Makhanya.

"After submitting my CV to many companies with no success, I realised pride would not take me anywhere," she said.

Makhanya said her neighbour who is a taxi owner inspired her to get into the

industry.

"I had already obtained my driver's licence, so I approached the taxi owner and asked him for a job.

"He was very amused and asked if I was sure and I offered to prove myself, so I worked hard," she said.