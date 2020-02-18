KZN disaster management on high alert ahead of expected heavy rain

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been put on high alert after a warning for possible heavy rains in parts of the province.

The alert comes after weather service SAWS issued a warning of possible heavy rains in the Harry Gwala, Ugu, uMgungundlovu, iLembe and King Cetshwayo districts, and the eThekwini metro.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative government and traditional affairs (Cogta), the rain is expected to bring with it localised flooding and reduced visibility.