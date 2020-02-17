Xander Bylsma found guilty of murder of two girls at Stella school hostel

A 22-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering two teenage girls at their school hostel in May 2018.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena welcomed Monday's judgment in the Mmabatho high court, which found Xander Bylsma guilty on two counts of murder.

The conviction of Bylsma, 22, followed the deaths of Marna Engelbrecht, 17, and Sharnelle Hough, 16, who were killed at the Stella High School hostel, near Vryburg, on May 21 2018.

Bylsma was 19 at the time.