Two killed, 17 injured in horror KZN taxi crash

Two people were killed and 17 others injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned and burst into flames on the R103 near Rosetta, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, on Monday afternoon.

KZN emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics responded to the scene and found that the minibus had overturned and burst into flames.

"Tragically, two people have sustained fatal injuries - including a boy aged about 12 years old," he said.

"Paramedics treated a total of 17 patients at the scene for injuries ranging from critical to minor."

McKenzie said the exact circumstances resulting in the crash are being investigated by the police.