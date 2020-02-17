Tiger Brands following 'legal process' to determine liability for listeriosis outbreak

In December 2018, the Johannesburg high court granted an order certifying a class action against Tiger Brands which should determine whether the company is liable for the outbreak.

The legal case relies on the fact that the outbreak strain of listeria monocytogenes, which infected 91% of the people who died‚ was found at the Polokwane factory.

The class action is being brought by Richard Spoor Attorneys and LHL Attorneys, with US-based firm Marler Clark as a consultant to the attorneys, on behalf of those made ill by listeria-tainted polony and the families of those who lost loved ones.

Three days after the class action was granted, Tiger Brands announced that its Polokwane plant had been given the green light by health authorities to reopen, stressing: “No liability has been established against the company for the listeriosis outbreak.

“The legal process of the class action must still take its course.”

Personal injury lawyer and expert on food-borne illness litigation Bill Marler of Marler Clark, who is giving the class action lawyers financial and legal support, told TimesLIVE that contacting the victims has proved extremely difficult.

“Only about 400 of the affected people — less than half — have come forward so far,” Marler said.

That’s despite an intensive advertising campaign paid for by Tiger Brands and Marler on behalf of the class action attorneys.