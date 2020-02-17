Students scatter as big bangs cause havoc at DUT's ML Sultan campus

Durban University of Technology (DUT) students ran for cover after several loud bangs echoed through the ML Sultan campus on Monday.

DUT's Alan Khan told TimesLIVE he wasn't at the ML Sultan campus at the time, but information he received was that someone had detonated fireworks in an attempt to "intimidate, frighten and disrupt the academic programme".

"I don't have a first-hand account, but based on the information I have been given it seems to have been crackers."