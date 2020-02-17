Police launch a manhunt after millions go missing at cash depot

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a security guard who is allegedly linked to stolen millions at a cash depot in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said Bathobile Mlangeni, 29, was last seen on duty when the money disappeared on July 15 last year.

“It is alleged that millions of rands went missing from a cash-in-transit company when Bathobile Mlangeni was on duty and she has not reported to work since the day money went missing,” Masondo said.

Sources have revealed how Mlangeni allegedly tore open money bags, loaded the money into plastic bags on a trolley and walked out of the depot at the Mall of Africa, Johannesburg.

South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has revealed that 35 similar cases have been reported to them since February last year.

Sabric CEO Susan Potgieter said 35 similar cases had been reported to them since February 2019 across the country with Gauteng experiencing the highest number.

