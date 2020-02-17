Government lifts ban on livestock auctions, imposes strict rules

Didiza said Eswatini and Zimbabwe decided to ban imports of beef and livestock animals from South Africa while other countries did not, but they kept in contact to understand how the disease was being controlled.

“We didn't lose a lot of markets internationally. We still maintained our exports to China and the Middle East because of the control measures we put in place,” said Didiza.

She said a trade committee that was established had been monitoring and ensuring no further markets were lost.

“I understand the impact this has had in the economy, particularly for the auctioneers whose business is about trading, but they also appreciate that what we did was to protect the entirety of the red meat industry of SA,” she said.

The government could not say at this stage how much had been lost by the industry due to the ban, only saying a study was under way to establish this.

Among the control measures being put in place would be ensuring that people who are trading do not move high risk animals showing signs of disease, animals from unknown origin or animals originating from known infected areas.

“With foot and mouth, you do have clinical signs that farmers can see, so we are saying if the farmers observe that, they mustn't sell those animals and the buyers mustn't buy because it indicates risk,” said Didiza.

She said it was also important that farmers don't buy animals from people who cannot vouch for the origins of animals, and that buyers should insist on being given a veterinary health declaration before they can take the animals.

She said the government will seek to amend the Animal Identification Act of 2002 which provides for the identification of each animal. Animal identification has been raised as one of the important issues that need to be addressed if the foot and mouth disease is to be properly controlled.