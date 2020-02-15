South Africa

Hawks bust illegal precious metals laboratory in Hartbeespoort Dam area

15 February 2020
A 62-year-old man was arrested in the Hartbeespoort Dam area on Thursday for illegal possession of unwrought platinum worth an estimated R800,000.

Orelio Capazario was arrested during an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

“The investigative team conducted a search of the precious metals laboratory where they allegedly found the suspect busy with the smelting process on two gas burners and in the oven. Bags containing unwrought platinum, chemicals and more processing equipment were reportedly found around the house and they have been seized for further investigation,” the Hawks said.

The suspect appeared in the Brits magistrate’s court on Friday and was released on R5,000 bail. The matter was postponed to March 30 for further investigation.

