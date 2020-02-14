SAA judgment by labour court a 'travesty of justice' — Numsa

A labour court judgment which on Friday dismissed an application to compel SA Airways (SAA) to consult employees pending retrenchments was a “travesty of justice”.

That was the response to the ruling by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) which, together with the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), failed in a court bid to force the employer to begin consultations as required by the Labour Relations Act.

Judge Graham Moshoana held on Friday that SAA had not contemplated dismissals and therefore the duty to consult as set out in section 189 of the Labour Relations Act did not arise.

“The procedure in section 189A (13) is available to consulting parties and since the duty to consult has not arisen, the powers of this court to compel a fair procedure and or interdiction and restraining SAA are severely circumscribed,” Moshoana said.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the labour union viewed the judgment as a travesty of justice.

“What the labour court has done today is to take away workers’ rights to have meaningful engagement when retrenchments are taking place,” said Hlubi-Majola.

“The business rescue practitioners are retrenching workers at SAA. There is a plan that is being implemented, we are simply being told about it, we are not being meaningfully engaged.”