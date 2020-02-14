Molopyane was talented and much loved, despite school bullies

"Rest in peace my friend, and may God give you so many years in heaven."

More than 20 of his family members have attended the memorial service joined by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

His class teacher, introduced as V Malevu, described "Kele", as he was known among his peers, as someone with an amazing sense of gratitude.

"His name meant 'I'm grateful' and it is surprising how people follow their names. Kele loved his life with an amazing sense of gratitude; please and thank you were the essence of his speech. I had a privilege to be his class teacher and he was truly extraordinary person who was full of life. He embodied the values of the school. He was a wonderful learner but to me he was my son," Malevu said.

He added that Molopyane fought the epileptic seizure with every ounce of his strength. "There was such hope in his eyes; he had passion and love for everything he did. He achieved impressive marks in his school work. He loved technology, maths, robotics, soccer, music and art. He had multiple talents and fittings. I had hoped to see him accomplish greatness but it wasnt meant to be."

Malevu shared that Molopyane was the third learner to pass on in his seven years at the school.

"His tragic passing has united the school. It is like he is reaching from beyond to make us better people."

Lesufi said he finds himself pursuading learners to accept death.

"Here am I my dear teachers pursuading you to comfort our learners to accept death and we know death can't be normal. We can't find our selves teaching our children how to write an obituary rather than writing a poem. I am confronted with a difficult task to look in the eyes of Kelobogile's family to say I am sorry. I have run out of words on how to comfort families. I am emotionally drained and empty," he said.

Lesufi added that since the beginning of the 2020 academic year there had been 14 pupils and four teachers who had passed away.