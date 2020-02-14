Kayaks and trailer stolen from Russian tourists found dumped in Tsolo

A trailer filled with kayaks worth about R100,000 that was stolen from Russian tourists in Mthatha earlier this week has been recovered in the Eastern Cape.

The trailer was found after a tip-off by a community member, said police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci.

“On Thursday, the investigating officer received information that the trailer which was reported stolen was seen at Tsolo. At about 8pm, the investigating officer proceeded to Tsolo and found the trailer between Tsolo and Maclear next to the road. Further investigations led the police to Hibary near Mthatha dam where the stolen kayaks were recovered,” said Soci.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still searching for other items that were on the trailer when it was stolen.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga thanked the community for their help.