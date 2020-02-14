Frank Chikane steps down from pulpit

Reverend Frank Chikane is set to step down from the pulpit as the head of Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church in Naledi, Soweto, at the end of the month.

Chikane, 69, will bid farewell to the church after 30 years of preaching and political education in Soweto.

He will also relinquish his chairmanship of the international body of AFM churches.

A series of events celebrating the ministry of Rev Chikane will take place in Soweto, including a farewell service at Grace Bible Church and a photo exhibition at the Soweto Theatre.

Chikane is also expected to honour people who were vital to his ministry in the township during the celebrations on February 29.

He will officially hand over the baton to Pastor Thandanani Mbuli-Savhasa, a relative of poet Mzwakhe Mbuli.

"My wife and I would like to honour four categories of people. We don't have money to thank them with but we would like to show our appreciation. Ten years ago, I honoured those who took care of me underground and this time its specific people," he said.