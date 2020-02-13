Mobile classrooms hazard for Soweto school
At Tholimfundo Primary School in Protea Glen, Soweto, pupils are subjected to learning in old mobile classrooms with no doors or proper flooring.
Parents claim the education department only built a portion of the school 20 years ago, which only accommodated the foundation phase.
The rest of the pupils use the mobile classrooms.
The school has more than 1000 pupils and was rocked by protests last month with parents calling for the department to build a proper school.
School governing body deputy chair Pemelo Keupilwe said: "We have had a problem of infrastructure for years. Our plight has fallen on deaf ears. We have about 12 old mobile classrooms which are not conducive for learning.
"Some of these mobile classrooms don't even have doors. The toilets are totally damaged and we were lucky that a private company donated two toilets to the school, which are not enough as they can't accommodate all the learners.
"This is what angered the parents who threatened to shut down the school."
Keupilwe said they had met with a representative from the office of premier David Makhura and some officials from the department.
"We agreed it will take six months to remove the mobile containers and we also need to establish a steering committee who will make sure that the process is followed," he said.
Department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona did not respond to questions sent to him.
