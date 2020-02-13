Mobile classrooms hazard for Soweto school

At Tholimfundo Primary School in Protea Glen, Soweto, pupils are subjected to learning in old mobile classrooms with no doors or proper flooring.

Parents claim the education department only built a portion of the school 20 years ago, which only accommodated the foundation phase.

The rest of the pupils use the mobile classrooms.

The school has more than 1000 pupils and was rocked by protests last month with parents calling for the department to build a proper school.

School governing body deputy chair Pemelo Keupilwe said: "We have had a problem of infrastructure for years. Our plight has fallen on deaf ears. We have about 12 old mobile classrooms which are not conducive for learning.