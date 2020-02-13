KZN man gets two life sentences for murder of relative and her domestic worker

The mastermind behind a double murder in KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to two life terms for strangling his relative and her domestic worker.

Kgotso Ntilane, 20, received two life sentences in the Durban high court on Tuesday for the 2018 murders of Nonhlanhla Zondi, 54, and 36-year-old Slindile Buthelezi.

Ntilane also received 15 years for robbery.

His accomplices, Nkanyiso Mvuna and Ndumiso Myeni, both 20, each received 15 years for robbery.

Zondi, a schoolteacher, and Buthelezi’s bodies were discovered in a sugarcane field in Bishopstowe, outside Pietermaritzburg, in November 2018.