Gauteng high school pupils suspended over 'viral sexual video footage' at mall
Gauteng's education department has suspended two pupils from West Ridge High School in Roodepoort in connection with a video "of a sexual nature" that went viral online.
The department said on Thursday that a preliminary investigation had revealed the incident happened at the nearby Westgate shopping mall on February 7.
“We strongly condemn any acts of learner misconduct which seeks to undermine the dignity of our learning institutions. It is important to remind learners that they must always focus on education for their successful future endeavours.
“Furthermore, we appeal to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
He said the school governing body would hold a disciplinary hearing on February 24.
The education department said: “All affected parents will be kept abreast throughout the process. The school will be assisted to come up with a preventive measure, to curb the possibilities of recurrence.
“We have dispatched our psychosocial team to provide the necessary support to all affected by this incident.”
