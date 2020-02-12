Two KZN men arrested with array of stolen goods, including ARVs

Two Durban men were arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen antiretroviral drugs and other goods, including a TV and a PlayStation, on Tuesday.

According to police, the men were arrested in Umlazi and Lamontville, both south of Durban, after police received information about their suspected involvement in two separate robberies.

One of the alleged crimes took place in Isipingo, south of Durban, at the beginning of the month in which a truck containing goods was burgled, and the other was a house robbery in Wyebank, west of Durban, in January.

“The team progressed on to two premises in Umlazi and Lamontville where the suspects were keeping the stolen goods. A search was conducted in both premises and stolen property including children's boots, men's jackets, a flat-screen TV, sound system, clothing, PlayStation box, two boxes of ARV tablets and other stolen property was recovered,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the men, aged 27 and 36, could not provide documentation to prove the items were theirs.

She said the ARVs were believed to have been stolen from a car that was broken into in the Maydon Wharf area, near Durban harbour.

The men are due to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.