Man slammed for fake news that there has been a coronavirus death in SA

A South African man has been lambasted for spreading fake news on Twitter about a coronavirus death in South Africa, which he claims a local hospital group is covering up.

The novel coronavirus was on Tuesday given the official name COVID-19.

A man identifying himself as Mark Smit (@MarkSmit222) took to Twitter late last week, claiming that “his good friend’s colleague” had died at 1pm on Friday at a hospital in Cape Town “after being exposed to another colleague who returned from China last week”.

"The hospital refused to say coronavirus; they claim it’s swine flu," he alleged.

Smit's claim has been denied, with the deceased having tested negative for COVID-19, while the "other colleague" had not even been out of South Africa.