Cops deny 'standing by' while Nigerian attacked with brick in Kempton Park

Gauteng police have vehemently denied allegations that they failed to intervene and halt a fight that left a Nigerian dead in Ekurhuleni this week.

The incident unfolded on Monday evening at the corner of Long and Casuarina streets in Kempton Park.

In a video circulating on Twitter, two men can be seen pushing and punching each other while onlookers and police officers halfheartedly attempt to separate them.

At one point, onlookers manage to restrain the suspect while police move the victim away. The footage shows that the suspect however, breaks free and goes after the victim, hitting him with a brick.

Chaos ensues after the victim falls to the ground unconscious, with the onlookers attacking the suspect before restraining him, while officers appear to look on helplessly.