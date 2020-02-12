South Africa

Cape Town minibus taxi driver gunned down inside his vehicle

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 12 February 2020 - 16:15
A taxi driver was shot dead in Cape Town on Tuesday night.
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane

A 51-year-old minibus taxi driver was shot dead in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on the corner of Walter Sisulu and Lindela roads in Makhaza, Harare.

“According to reports, police members responded to a shooting complaint ... Upon arrival, they found the victim inside a Toyota Quantum with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene,” said police spokesperson Sgt Pholelwa Njara.

A case of murder has been opened.

No arrests have been made.

Related articles

