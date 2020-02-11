Uncles and cousins arrested for fatal attack on Free State police

Police have arrested four people for the shooting of two police officers in Orkney in North West.

All four are members of the same family.

Brig Vish Naidoo said the four “are uncles and cousins to each other”.

They allegedly gunned down 41-year-old sergeant Lloyd Poonyane and wounded 45-year-old Sergeant Lydia Tladi on Saturday night. Poonyane and Tladi were based in Vierfontein in Free State.

“On Saturday, the two officers were performing crime prevention duties and attending to complaints in the Vierfontien area. They were travelling in a SAPS branded state vehicle when they spotted a Ford Bantam bakkie,” said Naidoo.