Sowetan editor S’thembiso Msomi to take over the reins at Sunday Times
Sowetan editor S’thembiso Msomi will be leaving the publication at the end of the month to take on a new role as the editor of Sunday Times.
Arena Holdings, the owners of Sowetan and Sunday Times made the announcement yesterday.
Msomi will take over from Bongani Siqoko, who is leaving the publication to become general manager of Arena’s Eastern Cape titles.
The Herald and Weekend Post editor Nwabisa Makunga will succeed Msomi as the new editor of Sowetan from March 1st.
Msomi who took up the editorship of Sowetan in 2018 said; “Having grown up in a former sugar-cane plantation down by the KZN coast, I cannot claim to be Sowetan. But the Sowetan has always been part of my life. I was privilege to grow from an avid reader back in the lae 1980s to occupying the editorship of this newspaper, a publication that has had such illustrious leaders and journalists in the past such as Aggrey Klaaste and Mathatha Tsedu.”
He added; “I was still enjoying the job and planning to do much more with the product. But I am excited to see that I will be leaving the publications in the hands of a highly talented editor. She will be assisted by a dedicated team of managers and reporters who are committed to bringing quality news to our readers.”
“To no surprise she did so gracefully, with elegance, prestige and an unwavering calmness.
“The Herald and all its stakeholders have been fortunate enough to have an individual who understood the nuances of this city, and who was always ready to engage and start conversations that were uncomfortable yet necessary.
“As she moves on to be the new editor of the Sowetan, we wish her well and all the success on this new journey.”
Makunga, 37, said she was looking forward to her new role. She said she was joining a great team at the Sowetan, “a hugely important publication whose history is as illustrious as that of our country”.
“Though there may be changes in the leadership, our readers and valued partners can continue to count on us as a trusted news source and stakeholder in this city.”