Sowetan editor S’thembiso Msomi to take over the reins at Sunday Times

Sowetan editor S’thembiso Msomi will be leaving the publication at the end of the month to take on a new role as the editor of Sunday Times.

Arena Holdings, the owners of Sowetan and Sunday Times made the announcement yesterday.

Msomi will take over from Bongani Siqoko, who is leaving the publication to become general manager of Arena’s Eastern Cape titles.

The Herald and Weekend Post editor Nwabisa Makunga will succeed Msomi as the new editor of Sowetan from March 1st.

Msomi who took up the editorship of Sowetan in 2018 said; “Having grown up in a former sugar-cane plantation down by the KZN coast, I cannot claim to be Sowetan. But the Sowetan has always been part of my life. I was privilege to grow from an avid reader back in the lae 1980s to occupying the editorship of this newspaper, a publication that has had such illustrious leaders and journalists in the past such as Aggrey Klaaste and Mathatha Tsedu.”