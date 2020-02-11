Nwabisa Makunga to edit the Sowetan

The Herald and Weekend Post editor Nwabisa Makunga is leaving the publications at the end of February.

Makunga has been appointed editor of the Sowetan newspaper effective from March 1.

Arena Holdings Port Elizabeth GM Nadeem Joshua made the announcement on Tuesday.

About Makunga’s tenure as editor of the Port Elizabeth-based titles, Joshua said: “Stepping into an editorship role in a digital age is never easy as the digital era has forced editors to rethink how they do what they do, and yet always remain relevant, credible and a trustworthy source.

“Nwabisa stepped into editorship at The Herald and Weekend Post just over a year ago, and quickly had to find her feet in this ever-changing news environment.

“To no surprise she did so gracefully, with elegance, prestige and an unwavering calmness.

“The Herald and all its stakeholders have been fortunate enough to have an individual who understood the nuances of this city, and who was always ready to engage and start conversations that were uncomfortable yet necessary.

“As she moves on to be the new editor of the Sowetan, we wish her well and all the success on this new journey.”

The Herald and Weekend Post politics editor Rochelle de Kock will take over from Makunga as acting editor.