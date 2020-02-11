It was not De Klerk's kindness that Mandela was released from prison - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that it was not the kindness of FW de Klerk that led to the release of the late former President Nelson Mandela from prison, but the pressure the apartheid government faced.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the 30th anniversary of the release of Mandela from Victor Verster prison after spending 27 years in prison.

Addressing a crowd gathered at the City Hall in Cape Town where Mandela made his first speech following his release, Ramaphosa said the announcement by De Klerk 30 years ago was not out of his kindness.

He said that it came after the apartheid regime had faced immense pressure from within the country and internationally.