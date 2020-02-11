ANC sacks 15 councillors for unseating mayor

An ANC Mpumalanga region has expelled 15 councillors and stripped them of their seats for participating in a council meeting that ousted its mayor.

The Nkangala ANC region in Mpumalanga had in November announced that it would take action against rebel councillors who participated in the ousting of its Dr JS Moroka local municipality mayor Thulare Madileng in October.

Yesterday, the party announced that its regional disciplinary committee resolved to expel all 15 councillors and strip them of the party's membership for breaching the party's membership oath and bringing it into disrepute among others.

"The 15 charged members are therefore discharged from their respective deployment as councillors in terms of Rule 25.21.9 of the ANC constitution," the party's regional disciplinary committee's ruling stated.