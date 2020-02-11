Absa accused of not supporting local businesses

A leading bank's decision to withdraw a R200m courier tender has raised questions about its commitment towards local economic development and transformation.

Absa has decided not to award a courier services contract which its own procurement division had recommended.

On Thursday, the bank called representatives of bidding companies for its courier contract to inform them that a new Request for Proposals (RFP) would be issued in April.

This comes after the bank rejected the recommendation of its own procurement unit by opting to restart the tender process from scratch despite having undertaken a lengthy process to assess all bids.

Sowetan has learnt that the contract had been recommended for three companies, including two local service providers, RAM and Capstan Group, with the latter being 100% black-owned and managed.